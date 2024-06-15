Sean "Diddy" Combs returns key to New York City following mayor's request

Federal grand jury in NYC may hear from accusers of Sean "Diddy" Combs Federal grand jury in NYC may hear from accusers of Sean "Diddy" Combs 00:29

NEW YORK -- Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has honored a request from New York City Mayor Eric Adams to return the key to city which he was given last year.

Combs was given the key in a Times Square ceremony in September 2023, coinciding with the release of the artist's album "The Love Album: Off The Grid."

"The bad boy of entertainment is getting the Key to the City from the bad boy of politics," Adams said at the time.

In the months since, Combs has faced lawsuits from multiple women accusing him of sexual assault and abuse. One man also accused Combs of sexual misconduct.

In May 2024, surveillance video from a 2016 incident was released that appears to show Combs attacking singer Cassie, who was his girlfriend at the time, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Days after the video's release, Combs posted a video on social media apologizing for the alleged attack, saying in part, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

Adams asks "Diddy" to return key to New York City

On June 4, the mayor wrote to one of Combs' companies, saying he was "deeply disturbed" by the surveillance video, and requesting the key to the city be returned.

"The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers. After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs' key. I have accepted their recommendation," Adams wrote.

The mayor requested Combs send the key to City Hall immediately.

The mayor's office said it received the returned key Monday.

Earlier this month, Howard University rescinded an honorary degree Combs had been awarded in 2014 and cut financial ties with him.