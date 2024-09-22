Dolphins suffer another QB injury as Skylar Thompson leaves in 2nd half vs. Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins suffered another quarterback injury when Skylar Thompson had to be helped off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

There was no official announcement of Thompson's injury, but doctors and athletic trainers appeared to be examining his ribs after he was shoved down following a pass midway through the quarter.

While it was the shove from Dre'Mont Jones on a seemingly innocent play that sent Thompson to the sideline, the injury might have been suffered on Miami's previous possession when he was sacked by Tyrell Dodson.

Thompson was slow to get up following the hit from Dodson and was slightly hunched over at the midsection as he ran off the field. He returned for the next series, but stayed down for several minutes after completing a pass to De'Von Achane. Thompson remained on his back for a few minutes before sitting up and walking directly to the locker room.

He was replaced by Tim Boyle at quarterback.

The injury to Thompson came a little over a week after Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in the past two years in a loss to Buffalo. Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

It was the third significant injury suffered by the Dolphins in the game after left tackle Terron Armstead (eye) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) were injured in the first half.

Fuller suffered a concussion during the first quarter and after being evaluated was ruled out early in the second half. Armstead's injury was announced late in the second quarter and Kendall Lamm stepped in as his replacement.

Seattle lost significant depth on its defensive line with injuries to Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams in the first half.

Williams was hurt on the opening series and walked to the locker room holding his midsection. He appeared set to return in the second quarter but was eventually held out.

Murphy was injured midway through the second quarter following a 8-yard run play for the Dolphins. Murphy walked slowly to the locker room before being ruled out.