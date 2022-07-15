Sea turtle released into Florida Keys to join Tour de Turtles race

MIAMI - A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at a Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released from a Keys beach Friday to join the 15th annual Tour de Turtles, a marathon-like "race" that follows the long-distance migration of sea turtles over three months.

The educational outreach program is organized annually by the Sea Turtle Conservancy to raise awareness about sea turtles and threats to their survival.

"Tortie," named by her rescuers, is swimming to raise awareness about her affliction.

Bette Zirkelbach, left, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, and Dan Evans, right, senior biologist of the Sea Turtle Conservancy, finish affixing a satellite tracking receiver to "Tortie," a juvenile green sea turtle Friday, July 15, 2022, in Marathon, Fla. The reptile was found Dec. 1, 2021, unable to dive and afflicted with fibropapillomatosis -- a tumor-causing disease that develops from a herpes-like virus affecting sea turtles globally. After being treated at the hospital, "Tortie" is to be released later Friday morning to join the 15th annual Tour de Turtles, an online "race" that is to follow a dozen released turtles for three months. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO) Andy Newman

She was found on Dec. 1, 2021, and was unable to dive and suffered from fibropapillomatosis — a debilitating tumor-causing disease that develops from a herpes-like virus that affects sea turtle species around the world.

After Tortie's tumors were removed, following multiple surgeries, the turtle's recovery included broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins, and a diet of mixed seafood and greens.

Tortie weighed approximately 25 pounds Friday morning.

"One sea turtle can make a difference, not only going back to the ocean and having baby sea turtles, but the bigger reach is helping people to care about sea turtles and our oceans," said Bette Zirkelbach, general manager of the Turtle Hospital.

Hundreds of spectators broke out in delighted applause when Tortie swam away from Marathon's Sombrero Beach into the Atlantic Ocean.

To view the online monitoring for Tortie and another 11 hard-shell turtles that have been released, click here.

It begins on Aug. 1 and ends on Oct. 31.

"In addition to the educational aspect of the Tour de Turtles, we're also learning about where these turtles are going and then be able to look and see if there are any threats that the turtles face in these areas," said Dan Evans, a senior research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy.

The Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and returning sea turtles to the wild for 35 years.