Scuba-diving 'Easter Bunny' stages underwater egg hunt off Florida Keys

KEY LARGO - Divers and snorkelers were "egg-static" Sunday to find Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving "Easter bunny" in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged off Key Largo each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate's Dive Adventures in the Upper Keys, for participating divers and snorkelers. It raises funds to help a Keys charity that supports children in need.

Slate donned a giant bunny suit and dive gear for the event.

Real hard-boiled eggs were used to prevent adverse impacts on the marine ecosystem.

A specially marked golden egg earned its lucky finder a deluxe, treat-filled Easter basket.

Calm seas provided excellent conditions during the dive. It took place in shallow waters to make it easier for younger participants to find and collect eggs.

The amusing pursuit is one of several purposeful dives Slate organizes to promote marine resource protection with a fun twist.

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary was established in 1990. It protects 3,800 square miles of waters surrounding the Florida Keys.