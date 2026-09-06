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Republican candidate for Florida's 25th Congressional District discusses the state of the race

By
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."
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Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

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The race in Florida's Congressional District 25 is expected to be one of the closest and most expensive races in the state. And it is one of those races that could determine who controls the House: Democrats or Republicans.

Last week, CBS Miami spoke to Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz on the show to talk about some of the issues. This week, CBS Miami's Jim DeFede sat down with his challenger, Republican Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton, who emerged on top in his primary last month.

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