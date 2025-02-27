School failed to stop bullying before brutal school bus attack, Broward mom says

A routine bus ride home from South Plantation High School turned violent last Friday when a 16-year-old girl was brutally attacked by another student, her mother says.

What began as students throwing objects from the back of the bus escalated into a physical altercation, leaving Carlisa Ingram with bruises, cuts and marks on her arms and legs.

"Once they tossed water to the front, she threw water back at them," said Celisa Ingram, Carlisa's mother. "Then he came back with a blow and after that, he just didn't stop. He kept throwing punches, punches, punches."

Mother: School ignored repeated complaints

Ingram said she has repeatedly reported the bullying to school officials since September but claims little was done to protect her daughter.

"I did the right thing. I kept telling them, telling them, telling them," she said. "And to be honest, I didn't know boys go around beating girls like this."

The school suspended both students, but Ingram disputes the details in the suspension letter, which describes the incident as "mutual combat" and claims it happened on campus yesterday rather than on the bus last Friday.

"My daughter is very quiet. She's never had a fight in her life," Ingram said. "She's an A and B student, every quarter."

Legal action taken as harassment continues online

Ingram said she has filed a police report with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and sought restraining orders against the students involved.

"I'm very disappointed in the Broward County School Board. I'm very disappointed in Broward County school transportation," she said.

She also believes the boy who attacked Carlisa should be held accountable beyond school discipline.

"I just hope he has all the energy to fight his criminal case the same way he fought Carlisa," she said.

Ingram adds that the bullying has continued on social media, making it even harder for her daughter, who already struggles with social anxiety.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Broward County Public Schools and Fort Lauderdale police for comment and is awaiting a response.