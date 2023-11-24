Scattered afternoon showers across South Florida

MIAMI - Showers increase Friday afternoon and evening as moisture returns to the area from the south along a front that has stalled over the Keys. More clouds than sun along with a few showers will keep temperatures right around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

The moisture lingers Saturday before moving out Sunday which will allow temperatures to climb to the middle 80s. Showers are possible but overall rain chances will be decreasing late Saturday through Sunday.

Temperatures heat up in the weekend NEXT Weather

Another front approaches the area Monday which will turn our wind to the west leading to near-record highs. By Monday night the breeze turns north which drops the temperature, humidity, and rain chances for the rest of the week.