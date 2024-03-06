Scams increasing on social media, says the Better Business Bureau

Scams increasing on social media, says the Better Business Bureau

Scams increasing on social media, says the Better Business Bureau

CBS — Right now, scams are growing and people are losing more and more money. A new report from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), shows losses increased 27 percent in 2023.

One 80-year-old woman said she was suicidal after losing $720,000 in savings to a crypto scam.

"I was in shock," she said, " and I was thinking to kill myself."

The report says the riskiest scams in 2023 were cryptocurrency and other investment scams, and online purchasing scams.