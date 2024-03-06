Watch CBS News
Scams increasing on social media, says the Better Business Bureau

CBS — Right now, scams are growing and people are losing more and more money. A new report from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), shows losses increased 27 percent in 2023.

One 80-year-old woman said she was suicidal after losing $720,000 in savings to a crypto scam.

"I was in shock," she said, " and I was thinking to kill myself."

The report says the riskiest scams in 2023 were cryptocurrency and other investment scams, and online purchasing scams.

