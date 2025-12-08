New scam targets families asking for bail money, Broward Sheriff's Office says

The Broward Sheriff's Office and bail bonds agents are warning the public about what they call "an emerging scam."

Scammers are taking advantage of people during stressful moments and are impersonating law enforcement personnel and contacting family members of people recently arrested, telling them to send them money electronically, according to BSO.

BSO said the scammers are often posing as deputies, sergeants, or pre-trial specialists.

If someone demands money, hang up the phone and do not give out personal information. BSO said it will never request money over the phone or through Zelle, Cash App, Venmo, gift cards or wire transfers.

You are also urged to never send out money that way to people who claim they are in law enforcement. BSO urges you to warn family members and caregivers about the scams.

BSO said to verify an arrest through channels such as the BSO main jail at (954) 831-5900 or www.sheriff.org. You should also report scams – BSO said if you think you have been scammed, call (954) 764-HELP (4357).

CBS News Miami spoke with Catherine Crespo, who has been a bail bonds agent for 35 years and said that about five times a week, she hears of a number of horror stories like this one.

"People are called and told a terrible thing has happened," she said. "Your daughter has had a DUI. If you want to get her out now before she is in jail, send me $1,000 and people are so scared they do it. They are told they can get them out as long as they send them Zelle or go to Walmart and send them money through Walmart and sometimes they even meet them in person in pay cash."

Crespo said she has been hearing more and more about these scams in the past year. She says in many cases, the scammers are getting their information online through various data banks.

"If you get a call from a police agency and they tell you to post a bond, it is definitely a scam. No police agency will call you and ask for money. That is a red flag." she said. "If you get a call saying they are a bail bond company, do not send them money. Go to the website and make sure they are legitimate and make sure the numbers match up."

Crespo said "It is harder for people in our industry because people are more skeptical about talking to us. When we talk to them, they often say we have been talking to someone else and we sent them $1,000 already. And they have no way to get the money back."