FBI launches "Take a Beat" campaign to stop holiday scams, identity theft and fraud

The FBI has launched a "Take a Beat" campaign to warn Americans about scams that often spike during the holiday season. Officials say the effort is aimed at protecting consumers from identity theft and financial fraud at a time when shopping activity is high.

Supervisory Special Agent Zacharia Baldwin said scammers frequently use urgency and fear to pressure victims into giving up personal information.

"If you get a call saying it's an emergency – that your bank account has been hacked or someone has stolen your account – relax. Check if the information is right. Do you even have an account with that bank? Are the purchases accurate? Then ask politely for a callback number so you can verify it independently."

Steps to protect yourself

Contact financial institutions to place restrictions on accounts.

Monitor accounts regularly for suspicious activity.

Be cautious of unsolicited calls, mail or door‑to‑door offers.

Verify businesses through trusted sources such as the Better Business Bureau.

Never share personal information with unverified people or companies.

Baldwin said scams often rely on misplaced trust and high‑pressure tactics.

"You always want to verify information you are being told independently," Baldwin said. "A lot of these schemes rely on trust and a high‑pressure sales pitch. They want to put you in a place where you are panicked and doing what they want quickly and without question. By verifying it, you can often see through the schemes."

Why it matters

Scammers may use stolen information to drain bank accounts or target others.

"A lot of times these people want your information, and you think it is not a big deal," Baldwin said. "But what it means is a lot of times it's a danger to you or others. They can either drain your bank account or use it to harm other individuals."

How to report fraud

The FBI advises victims to:

Contact their local FBI office.

File a complaint at IC3.gov..

Notify their bank immediately.

Report details to the local police.

Baldwin said there has been an uptick in scams nationwide and urged consumers to remain alert throughout the holiday season.