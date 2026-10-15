Maria Elvira Salazar, Eliott Rodriguez and the issues they campaign for in race for Florida's 27th District

With less than three weeks until the Nov. 3 midterm elections, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar campaigned Thursday in South Miami, where affordability and immigration were among the concerns voiced by voters.

Salazar addressed a packed room that included supporters and undecided voters as she seeks reelection in Florida's 27th Congressional District against Democratic challenger Eliott Rodriguez.

Asked about the issues affecting her constituents, Salazar pointed to household finances and immigration enforcement.

"I would say immigration enforcement and affordability. People do not have enough money in their pockets," she said.

District resident Dannelle Escobar agreed that rising costs are a major concern.

"Affordability in every aspect — home, groceries, gas. Everything is through the roof," Escobar said.

Despite those concerns, Escobar said she has decided to support the incumbent.

"That would be Maria Elvira. I've been a big fan for many years," she said.

Other voters criticized Salazar's immigration positions. One voter questioned her stance on the detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

"She supported Alligator Alcatraz without speaking out against it, and she also has changed her mind regarding immigrants," the voter said.

However, Salazar described immigration as one of her signature issues and highlighted her Dignity Act proposal, which she hopes will help advance immigration reform over the next two years.

"I do believe that (President Donald) Trump will be in the White House for the next two years and will sign an immigration reform," she said.

Rodriguez also emphasized the importance of immigration to the district.

"The issue of immigration is vital to this district," he told CBS News Miami.

But Rodriguez placed the cost of living at the top of his list of concerns.

"The biggest issue facing the people of this district is the cost of living," he said.

"Rents are too high. Buying a house is something out of the question," Rodriguez added, also citing the burden of insurance costs.

Voters decide. They will soon begin casting ballots in person. Early voting starts Monday, with Election Day on Nov. 3.