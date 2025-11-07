50-foot sailboat catches fire in Deerfield Beach, Broward firefighters battle early-morning blaze

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded early Friday morning to a sailboat fire near a Deerfield Beach marina, where a 50-foot vessel was found fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:35 a.m. to a marine fire near 1525 SE 6th Street. More than 15 units were called to the scene as the blaze spread across the sailboat.

By 2:58 a.m., a battalion chief confirmed the vessel, described as a 50-foot sailboat, was completely engulfed, and crews were laying lines to contain the fire.

It's unclear whether anyone was aboard the vessel or if there were any injuries.

CBS News Miami has reached out to a BSFR spokesperson for more details about the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.