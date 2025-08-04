Sailboat captain urges caution after deadly crash near Miami Beach kills three children

A week after a fatal crash between a sailboat and a barge on Biscayne Bay, near Miami Beach, claimed the lives of three children, a South Florida sailboat captain is calling for increased awareness and safety on the water.

Meanwhile, the lone survivor's family continues to wait for answers from the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Every day is different" on the water

Russell Beyer, a veteran sailboat captain who teaches classes on Biscayne Bay, says the crash underscores the unpredictable nature of sailing and the importance of preparation.

"It feels like every day is different. There's different variables all the time," Beyer said.

He described the nuances of steering under sail, noting that it requires skill, experience, and adaptability.

"They either steer and turn too much or they don't turn enough," he said of new sailors.

On the day of the crash, Beyer said the conditions were relatively calm, similar to what he experienced on the water this Monday.

"The wind is roughly nine knots," he said.

Beyer emphasized that sailors should always have more than one way to maneuver quickly in case of danger. He noted that on his own boat, in addition to the rudders, he relies on a motor for quick response.

"Right now we're doing three knots. It's not very responsible when I turn the wheel. I just turned the wheel, the boat hasn't even started to turn," Beyer said.

Family of surviving child awaits Coast Guard findings

Justin Shapiro, a maritime attorney representing the family of 7-year-old Calena Gruber—the only child to survive the crash after being rushed to the hospital—said the Coast Guard investigation is critical to determining responsibility.

"Coast Guard navigation rules say the sailboat generally has the right of way over a powered vessel. But there's an exception where the powered vessel has restricted mobility," Shapiro said.

Shapiro added that the family is holding off on any legal decisions until the investigation is complete.

The Coast Guard has not released further details about the incident.

CBS News Miami has reached out to officials but has not received a response.