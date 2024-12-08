S. Florida enjoying seasonable highs and dry conditions this weekend

MIAMI - Sunday will be another pleasant day across South Florida, with seasonable highs and dry conditions. Temperatures will warm up into the middle to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky.

On Monday, a warming trend will begin to kick off the start of the work week. High temperatures will warm back to around 80 degrees for many tomorrow, and continue to warm up day by day. Wednesday will be the peak of the warming trend, with highs set to top off near 83 degrees.

The warming trend comes ahead of our next cold front, which will move through late Wednesday. This will bring a line of showers and possibly a few storms through the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Behind the front, drier and cooler air will arrive for Thursday. Thursday morning's temperatures will drop back down into the 50s across the area, with high temperatures only set to top off in the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Winds will become blustery behind the front, with a stretch of breezy to windy conditions expected to continue into next weekend.