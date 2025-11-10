Retirement consultant refunds $3,000 to Miami federal worker after deal left her empty‑handed

A consulting company hired to help get disability retirement benefits refunded thousands of dollars to a federal worker.

"I got $3,000 back," Helen Jacques said. "It feels very good."

Jacques is thankful yet surprised.

Her home surveillance cameras recorded a courier delivering the final parts of a full refund from RW Shephard Consulting, LLC. The four $500 money orders are signed by the firm's owner, Ronald W. Shephard.

"This is from Mr. Shephard," Jacques asked the unidentified courier on the recording.

The courier nodded and replied, "Mr. Shephard."

Jacques paid Shephard $3,000 in May 2024. The fee was part of a service agreement in which Shephard's company said it would deliver COBRA insurance, food stamps and U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) disability retirement benefits, according to a contract between Jacques and Shephard.

More than 18 months later, Jacques is still working and fed up waiting for benefits.

"(Shephard) lied to me," Jacques said.

CBS Miami investigates deal

She called CBS News Miami Investigates for help. Over the phone and in text messages, Shepard said Jacques "breached" the contract many times. He also shared a screen grab of emails that he said prove he filed disability paperwork for Jacques.

"I have many emails to and from them, also from OPM," one text from Shephard said. "You will find out we did nothing wrong."

In October, a spokesperson for OPM responded in a statement.

"OPM retirement services does not work directly with private companies to process benefits on behalf of annuitants."

Shephard did not immediately respond to text messages asking if they planned to refund Jacques under the "guaranteed fee return" clause in their contract.

The consulting company apologizes

However, he did text Jacques one day after the initial CBS News Miami Investigation aired.

"Sorry for any misunderstanding," said a text from Shephard's phone to Jacques.

The next message from Shephard's phone asked to get the issue "resolved to where we can live in peace."

She replied, "All I need is my money, all of it."

The response from Shephard's phone said, "OK, ma'am. We will give you all."

Later, Jacques received a text from Shephard's phone that said, "If you don't mind, imma have my sister bring you. I am in bed with a bad flu."

Minutes later, a woman Jacques does not know transferred $1,000 into Jacques' account.

The next day, the courier delivered $2,000 worth of money orders.

"If it wasn't for (CBS News Miami Investigates), I would not have got anything," Jacques said. "I just got lucky. If it wasn't for you guys, I wouldn't have got (my money back) and I thank y'all. Now, I'm going to have a good Christmas for me and my grandkids."

In emails, Shepard first claimed his business registration with the state was active. State records show the LLC is still inactive.

Shephard later confirmed giving Jacques a full refund.

"We apologize to her (for) any problems," Shephard said in an email to CBS News Miami. "We didn't mean to cause anyone problems. We also sorry to your station for any problems caused. We just don't go around ripping off people. May God bless you!"