Ron Magill retires after 46 years as the heart and voice of Zoo Miami

After 46 unforgettable years, the man who became the voice, the heart, and the wild soul of Zoo Miami is turning the page.

Ron Magill is stepping away from his legendary role, closing a career that shaped generations and transformed how South Florida and the nation connect with the natural world.

For decades, Magill has become synonymous with conservation, education, and a whole lot of animal magic. He brought the animal kingdom into living rooms, classrooms, and communities, making wildlife feel personal, urgent, and worth protecting.

From the very beginning, Magill says his mission was never about being part of an attraction. "It's never been about that," he said. "It's always been about wildlife conservation." That passion was sparked when he was just a kid growing up in New York City, inspired by the work of famed conservationist Jim Fowler.

In a perfect world, we wouldn't need zoos at all, Magill said.

His career began at the Miami Serpentarium before he became a zookeeper at the then, Miami Metro Zoo in 1980.

Magill's reach expanded even further after an appearance on the popular Spanish-language television show Sábado Gigante, introducing him to an international audience.

What has remained constant is his deep love for the world we live in. Now, he turns the page. May 10 will be his final day at Zoo Miami.

"My most heartfelt thanks belong to the remarkable professionals with whom I've had the privilege to work," Magill said. "You are the people who made my job anything but work."

While Magill may be stepping away from his daily role, he isn't going far. He will continue his mission as a goodwill ambassador and conservation liaison for the Zoo Miami Foundation. It's a role that reflects where his heart has always been, advocating for the conservation of the animals.