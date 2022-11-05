Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies supporters at MMA facility in Broward County

COCONUT CREEK – Soon after arriving on stage Friday night for a campaign rally in Coconut Creek, Governor Ron DeSantis focused on his signature message: "Keep Florida Free."

He touted his approach to handling COVID, blasting other states' lockdowns when Florida opened up. Enthusiastic supporters greeted Governor DeSantis with roaring approval.

"Are you excited to be able to re-elect your governor to another term?" asked Governor DeSantis. "Keep Florida free."

DeSantis set the tone. He will fight, rallying inside a mixed martial arts facility. He took multiple shots at New York and California's approach to the COVID pandemic, touting Florida's choice to not mandate vaccines, and to keep businesses and schools open.

"It would have thrown millions of people's lives in turmoil," said DeSantis. "It would have cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, caused thousands of businesses to go under for good, and locked out millions of kids."

Voters displayed "Keep Florida Free" signs, a message that has seemingly motivated DeSantis supporters to the polls.

"Keeps all of us free and lets us live our lives like we want to," said an Oakland Park resident.

DeSantis then pivoted from messaging around freedom to dissatisfaction with the swell of illegal immigration at the southwestern border of the U.S.

"They only care when you send 50 to Martha's Vineyard, then they get upset," said DeSantis.

That trip, originating in Texas, was paid for with Floridian taxpayer dollars.

DeSantis then shifted the focus to a law he signed eliminating Disney's special tax and self-ruling status.

"They basically have run this state for decades until now," said DeSantis.

Supporters in the crowd verbally backed that move as well as the governor's stance on education, particularly in reference to critical race theory and gender identity.

"That's not what our kids need to be learning," said Sarah McKenna, a DeSantis supporter at the rally.

"Very big on not indoctrinating our children," said Grace, an event attendee. "That's super important to me. I have three children underaged that are in the school system. We want Florida to remain free."

Governor DeSantis mentioned very little about his opponent Charlie Crist. Keeping Florida free was the night's theme, with particular emphasis on his COVID policy approach. It seemed to be a message that connected with voters at the Broward County rally just days before the gubernatorial election.