Multiple counties in lockdown amid manhunt for Lewiston, Maine shooting suspect Robert Card

LEWISTON, Maine - A shelter in place order was expanded Thursday to include more than a dozen communities in Maine after a mass shooting in Lewiston Wednesday night. A suspect, identified as Robert Card, remains on the loose.

Two entire counties are now under a shelter in place advisory, as the manhunt for Card continues. All residents of Androscoggin County, which includes Lewiston, and Northern Sagadahoc County are urged to remain in their homes, and make sure to lock their doors and cars. Police say Card should be considered armed and dangerous.

What happened in Lewiston, Maine

At least 18 people were killed when a lone gunman opened fire at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley just before 7 p.m. A short time later, the same gunman is believed to be responsible for a shooting at the Schemengees Bar and Grille, which is about four miles away.

Police identified Card as a person of interest Wednesday night. On Thursday authorities issued an arrest warrant for Card, officially naming him a suspect.

The original shelter in place advisory included Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin. A vehicle believed to be related to the shootings was found in Lisbon, a town next to Lewiston, shortly after the shootings. Card's last known address is in Bowdoin, which is two towns east of Lewiston.

Schools cancelled

Bates College, which is in Lewiston, is part of the shelter in place order. Students in Portland, Maine schools were also told to stay home Thursday. According to WGME, schools in Brunswick, Biddeford, Sanford, Saco, Westbrook and Yarmouth were also closed.

Schools are closed in Lewiston and Lisbon on Friday, October 27.

More than 100 law enforcement personnel from various agencies are involved in the search for Card. Massachusetts State Police deployed to the Maine border.

Where is Lewiston, Maine

Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine. It is about two hours north of Boston and 30 miles north of Portland, Maine.