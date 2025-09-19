Watch CBS News
Road rage incident leaves 2 men hospitalized near Miami International Airport after exchange of gunfire, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado,
Nikiya Carrero

A confrontation during rush hour traffic near Miami International Airport escalated into gunfire Friday evening, leaving two men hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Southwest 92nd Avenue and Southwest 4th Street at about 5:45 p.m.

They found two men with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both to an area hospital, where they remain in critical but stable condition.

MDSO public information officer Samantha Choon said investigators believe the violence stemmed from a road rage altercation between the drivers of two separate vehicles.

Witness thought it was a car accident

Grace Castro, who was driving through the area, said she initially thought the encounter was a car accident.

"When I pulled up the guy was coming out of the car. It looked like it may have been a car accident… but at that point, he just walked out and he started beating on the guy," she recalled. Moments later, she heard "three pops" that she first mistook for a blown tire.

Passenger not hurt, detectives investigating

A passenger riding in one of the cars was unharmed and is being interviewed by detectives. Authorities confirmed there were no other people involved in the shooting.

Choon said multiple shots were fired, though the number remains under investigation. Detectives have not determined whether both drivers discharged weapons or who fired first.

MDSO urges drivers to avoid confrontations

Standing at the scene, Choon cautioned drivers about the dangers of escalating disputes on crowded roadways.

"If people are getting angry, just try to stay away from them. Try to avoid the situation," she said. "It's unnecessary. Two people are injured in this incident."

No charges have been announced. Detectives continue to interview witnesses and review evidence.

