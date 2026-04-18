Rising and fluctuating fuel prices pinching pockets of interstate semi truck drivers in South Florida

Steven Maclean, a long-haul truck driver, says he has spent $2,500 more on fuel this past month hauling supplies from Canada to South Florida and across the U.S.

"You don't plan for anything extra, that's for sure," Maclean said. "You barely pay yourself".

Maclean noted he has seen different diesel prices in each state he has traveled to. As of Saturday, AAA reported Florida's average diesel fuel price at $5.54 a gallon.

"Florida's price is the best now that I've seen," Maclean said. "Maine, like a month ago, was $5; now it's up to $6, I think".

The conflict in Iran continues to impact fuel prices. Al Hanley, who is with a CDL school that trains truck drivers, teaches techniques to limit fuel usage.

"Idle time is a killer, so if they're stuck in traffic, and the truck is running and it's doing miles, that hurts them," Hanley said. "Planning your routes better—maybe operating at different times of the day, overnights, or weekends—and maybe not driving during rush hour if they can avoid it".

Hanley said it is hard to tell how much this will impact the freight industry because fuel prices have fluctuated almost daily.

AAA data shows Miami's average diesel price is $5.52 a gallon, 3 cents less than yesterday, but this price range is significantly higher than the average of $3.43 a gallon this time last year.

Trucking companies often buy fuel in bulk, but the price they pay one day could be higher than the price the next day, Hanley said.

"It's called a short squeeze," Hanley said. "They're having to get a higher price today and receive it at a higher price than it is really in the market".

Hanley believes that if drivers use his tips, they could save thousands in gas a year, noting that trucks carrying heavy loads over long distances usually have poor gas mileage.