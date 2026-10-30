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Rapper Rick Ross has felony charge dropped stemming from arrest after alleged domestic violence incident

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

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A felony charge against rapper Rick Ross that stemmed from his arrest in connection to a domestic violence incident was dropped after his attorney appeared in a Miami court on Friday.

Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II, surrendered to detectives at Miami Beach headquarters on Oct. 1 before being taken into custody and charged with a felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery.

According to Miami Beach police and the arrest affidavit, the charges stem from an alleged late August domestic violence incident at his residence on Star Island that was reported to police on Sept. 29.

In court on Friday, the felony charge against him was dropped; however, he still faces a misdemeanor charge.

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