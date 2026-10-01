Rapper Rick Ross arrested in Miami Beach on felony battery by strangulation charge

Rapper Rick Ross was arrested by Miami Beach police early Thursday on domestic violence charges, including felony battery by strangulation, according to Miami-Dade jail and court records.

Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:10 a.m. this Thursday.

The 50-year-old rapper faces one felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery. Both charges are listed as involving domestic violence.

Bond was listed at $5,000 on the battery by strangulation charge and $1,000 on the battery charge, for a total of $6,000.

Rick Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts. Miami-Dade Corrections

Ross has retained private attorney Bradley Horenstein, according to court information. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Details about what led to Ross' arrest, including when and where the alleged incident occurred and his relationship to the alleged victim, were not immediately available.

CBS News Miami has requested Ross' arrest report from the Miami Beach Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The arrest comes days after Ross' former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, publicly accused him of physically abusing her. According to People.com, Kendrick alleged on social media that Ross injured her lip during an incident she said happened about a month earlier. Ross had not publicly responded to those allegations.

It was not immediately clear whether those allegations are connected to this Thursday's arrest.

Ross, a Miami-area native known for songs including "Hustlin'," has been a prominent figure in hip-hop for two decades.