Reward offered in shooting death of 19-year-old man in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK - A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at CocoPark Condominiums.
Coconut Creek Police responded at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the condominiums complex at 961 Lyons Road.
There was one victim and no arrests have been made in the homicide, spokesman Scotty Leamon said.
The victim was identified as Bryce McFadden in a poster by Broward Crime Stoppers, which is offering the reward. They can be contacted at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www,browardcrimestoppers.org.
Police asked anyone living in CocoParc to share video they may have from between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday that captures any suspicious activity. Anyone with video can contact Detective Perez at mperez@coconutcreek.net.