Reward offered in shooting death of 19-year-old man in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK - A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at CocoPark Condominiums.

Coconut Creek Police responded at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the condominiums complex at 961 Lyons Road.

Coconut Creek shooting Coconut Creek police X

There was one victim and no arrests have been made in the homicide, spokesman Scotty Leamon said.

The victim was identified as Bryce McFadden in a poster by Broward Crime Stoppers, which is offering the reward. They can be contacted at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www,browardcrimestoppers.org.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward, Broward Crime Stoppers

Police asked anyone living in CocoParc to share video they may have from between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday that captures any suspicious activity. Anyone with video can contact Detective Perez at mperez@coconutcreek.net.