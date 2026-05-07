Retrial postponed of 2006 murder of former UM football player as questions loom about lead detective's credibility

A judge has delayed the second murder trial of Rashaun Jones, who is accused of killing his former University of Miami football teammate, Bryan Pata, in 2006.

The postponement comes just 10 days before Jones' second trial was set to begin. Jones is being retried after his first trial ended in a mistrial.

During a court hearing Thursday, Jones told Judge Cristina Miranda he wanted to postpone the start of the trial so a series of recently filed defense motions could be addressed.

"What is your decision?" Miranda asked during the hearing.

"I think we need to take the continuance to let the motions be heard in the court," Jones responded.

Jones, 40, appeared in court via Zoom as his attorneys filed several last-minute motions targeting the credibility of lead detective Juan Segovia. Segovia led the investigation that resulted in Jones' arrest in 2021. The defense accuses the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office cold case investigator of allegedly operating a social media account that posted against Jones during the first trial.

Defense attorneys also asked the judge for permission to re-interview Segovia regarding the allegations. Some of the motions were filed as late as 3:30 a.m. Thursday, prompting Miranda to refuse to review them during the hearing.

"I don't accept documents being filed at these hours that are unreasonable," Miranda said. "You can't file something at 3 o'clock in the morning and expect the court to be prepared for the motions".

Jones' attorneys agreed to delay the start date only if prosecutors also needed more time. Defense attorney Sara Alvarez said questioning Segovia is critical ahead of the retrial.

"Basically, as a defense attorney, you have a wide latitude to cross-examine a witness on their bias, motive, interest, any credibility issues, or any reasons they would have to not testify truthfully," Alvarez said. "And we believe that this information goes directly to those factors".

In a statement, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said there is an internal affairs investigation into issues raised in a motion filed by the defense. The judge said the case can proceed to trial in September.