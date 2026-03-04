Judge sets date for the retrial, decreases bond for former UM football player accused of killing teammate

A retrial has been scheduled for former University of Miami football player Rashaud Jones, who is accused of killing teammate Bryan Pata nearly two decades ago.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Cristina Miranda set a new trial date for May 18 and reduced Jones's bond during a hearing in Miami-Dade court.

Jones appeared in court wearing an orange jail uniform as the judge addressed the timeline for the next trial.

"I'd rather give Mr. Jones a sooner trial date than having him sit and wait," Judge Miranda said in court.

Jones, who is now 40, has been in jail since his arrest in August 2021, following an interview with Miami-Dade detective Juan Segovia in Ocala. He is charged with second-degree murder in the 2006 killing of Pata, who was 22 years old at the time.

Pata, also a University of Miami football player, was shot in the head outside his Kendall home in November 2006. He died at the scene. Investigators never recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

The new trial date comes after a jury earlier this week failed to reach a unanimous verdict, prompting Judge Miranda to declare a mistrial.

Defense attorney Sara Alvarez pointed to the deadlocked jury as she asked the judge to lower Jones' bond from $850,000 to $50,000.

"Following the trial that we just presumed on Monday, the jury was unable to reach a conclusion — a unanimous verdict of guilty," Alvarez said.

Prosecutors opposed the request, arguing the mistrial did not justify a reduction.

"I do not believe that a hung jury is a change in circumstances," Assistant State Attorney Cristina Diamond told the court. "Your honor has presided over the case and heard all the evidence."

Judge Miranda rejected the defense request for a $50,000 bond, saying that amount would be highly unusual in a homicide case.

"Fifty thousand on a homicide is basically unheard of. The reality is I still stand by my past rulings," Miranda said.

During the hearing, Jones testified that he does not have the financial resources to post bond.

When asked by his attorney if he had savings or assets to contribute toward bond, Jones said he did not. He also said his family had attempted to raise money but had not been able to do so.

The judge also asked Jones if he had discussed the possibility of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

"Have you discussed with your lawyers whether there's any kind of accountable offer that you want to make the state to resolve this matter today?" Miranda asked.

"No, madam," Jones replied.

After briefly stepping out of the courtroom with his attorney, Jones returned without making an offer to the state.

Judge Miranda ultimately reduced his bond to $500,000.

Under the new bond conditions, Jones' family would need to post 10% of the amount, or $50,000, for him to be released while awaiting trial.

For now, Jones remains behind bars as he awaits the retrial scheduled for May.