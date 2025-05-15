Watch CBS News
Local News

Retired BSO sergeant killed in RV accident remembered as beloved community pillar

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

Retired BSO sergeant dies while working on RV
Retired BSO sergeant dies while working on RV 02:51

A tight-knit Oakland Park neighborhood is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of a retired Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant.

Craig Bachan was killed Wednesday when a mini RV he was working on collapsed and crushed him. He was 64.  

A devastating loss to the neighborhood

"There's nothing bad you can say about him -- it's heartbreaking," said neighbor Lary Arnett. "It's impacting the whole neighborhood. We can't believe he's gone."

Bachan had just purchased the RV and was planning to travel the country, including a long-anticipated trip to Alaska. His son, Connor Bachan, shared photos of his father at his retirement party and spending time with family and friends. He called the accident a freak occurrence.

A life of service and support

Bachan spent 29 years serving with the Broward Sheriff's Office, earning the admiration of colleagues and neighbors alike.

"He was rock solid, dependable and reliable," said neighbor Lisa Capano, who described Bachan as the go-to person in the community—always ready to lend a hand.

Former Broward Sheriff Al Lamberti, who worked with Bachan during his own 36-year career, called him irreplaceable.

"He loved what he did. And that's the sad part. You never know when your time will be gone," Lamberti said. "He was never negative and dedicated his life to serving people. I wish I had a thousand Sergeant Bachans."

Joan Murray

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.