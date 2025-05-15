Retired BSO sergeant killed in RV accident remembered as beloved community pillar

A tight-knit Oakland Park neighborhood is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of a retired Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant.

Craig Bachan was killed Wednesday when a mini RV he was working on collapsed and crushed him. He was 64.

A devastating loss to the neighborhood

"There's nothing bad you can say about him -- it's heartbreaking," said neighbor Lary Arnett. "It's impacting the whole neighborhood. We can't believe he's gone."

Bachan had just purchased the RV and was planning to travel the country, including a long-anticipated trip to Alaska. His son, Connor Bachan, shared photos of his father at his retirement party and spending time with family and friends. He called the accident a freak occurrence.

A life of service and support

Bachan spent 29 years serving with the Broward Sheriff's Office, earning the admiration of colleagues and neighbors alike.

"He was rock solid, dependable and reliable," said neighbor Lisa Capano, who described Bachan as the go-to person in the community—always ready to lend a hand.

Former Broward Sheriff Al Lamberti, who worked with Bachan during his own 36-year career, called him irreplaceable.

"He loved what he did. And that's the sad part. You never know when your time will be gone," Lamberti said. "He was never negative and dedicated his life to serving people. I wish I had a thousand Sergeant Bachans."