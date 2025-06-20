Residents react after armed home invasion at Flamingo Towers in Miami Beach, suspect held without bond

Residents of Flamingo Towers in Miami Beach are expressing fear and frustration following a violent armed home invasion earlier this week.

Miami Beach police have arrested 31-year-old Brian Lopez of Hialeah, who is now facing multiple felony charges and is being held without bond.

Terrifying attack inside condo

Brian Lopez Miami-Dade Corrections

According to police, officers were dispatched to Flamingo Towers at 1508 Bay Road on Tuesday, June 17, following reports of an armed robbery.

A woman told officers she was headed to the trash chute when a man with a gun forced her back to her unit.

Police identified the suspect as Lopez. Once inside the apartment, he allegedly threatened the woman, a resident identified in the arrest report as J.K., and a guest.

"Initially, J.K. resisted the defendant's commands and refused to get on the ground. The defendant then pistol whipped J.K. by striking him on the top of his head, causing a minor laceration," the arrest report stated.

Investigators said Lopez forced J.K. to transfer $1,500 via Zelle and took one of their cellphones. He then ordered the victims to take him to their vehicle.

As they reached the lobby, J.K. screamed for help and Lopez fled, according to police. He was arrested shortly after.

Earlier burglary in the same building

During the investigation, officers discovered that Lopez had allegedly committed an armed burglary earlier that same day inside the building. In that incident, he's accused of stealing a man's wallet, phone, and keys to his unit.

Criminal history and court appearance

Police said Lopez was on conditional release supervision with the Florida Department of Corrections and had only been out of state prison since January. He has a lengthy criminal record, including past charges for narcotics sales, possession of a firearm by a felon, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Lopez now faces one count of armed home invasion, three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and one count of armed burglary with battery.

At his first court appearance Friday, the judge ruled there was probable cause and ordered Lopez to be held without bond.

Residents speak out

CBS News Miami spoke with several Flamingo Towers residents who are now feeling on edge.

Jordan Penev said, "I am just concerned about security. This is pretty scary to have someone break in and hold someone at gunpoint."

Another resident, Jason Boulos, said, "I think it is unfortunate. You should lock your doors. I think you should take safety precautions and be careful."

No comment from building management

CBS News Miami reached out to Flamingo Towers for comment but has so far not heard back.