Residents rally against proposed waste site near Miami Executive Airport

Dozens of concerned residents gathered Friday afternoon in West Kendall to protest a proposed waste transfer station.

Residents were voicing fears over potential pollution, health risks and aviation hazards near the Miami Executive Airport.

Community pushback grows

Chanting "No waste station!" and "Go away from Kendall!" crowds lined the intersection of SW 136th Street and SW 137th Avenue near the Venezia Lakes subdivision. The proposed facility, which would process solid waste, is under review by the Miami-Dade County Commission.

"We just want to get the attention of the commissioners, all commissioners," said Joe Gagliano, a member of the Venezia Lakes Homeowners Association Board of Directors. The HOA board helped organize the rally, encouraging neighbors to raise awareness and distribute information about the project.

"Sign the petition to stop the dump," one protester shouted through a bullhorn as others passed out flyers to drivers and nearby gas station customers. One resident held a banner displaying the HOA's website and a QR code linking to additional information about the community's concerns.

Health, safety and environmental concerns

Homeowners say the waste station could impact quality of life in multiple ways, from attracting birds and increasing the risk of bird strikes at the nearby airport to polluting air and groundwater.

"I get sick over the thought of thinking about that our residents are going to be exposed to this kind of danger if the project proceeds," said Julio Forte, HOA board president for Venezia Lakes.

"It's very scary for me because I don't know what it's going to do to the ground water," added Doreen Peterson, a resident. "I don't know what it's going to do to the air. I don't know what it's going to do to anything. And I'm a grandmother. I'm a mother. I'm concerned for my children and the generations to come."

Other residents urged county officials to take more time with the proposal. "We just need more information and more time with it," said Velma Hernandez.

Calls for alternative locations

Opponents argue the project doesn't belong so close to densely populated areas and schools.

"Let's look at other options," Gagliano said. "But (let's) not (build it) in communities anywhere."

"(Developers) could go further west where there's no communities," Forte added. "They're trying to build this around seven different communities within a five-mile radius. There's more than 18 schools."

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee told CBS News Miami last week he has "deep concerns" and doesn't believe the project is a good fit for the neighborhood.

The property owners behind the proposed site did not respond to requests for comment.