7 rescued after seaplane goes down near PortMiami

MIAMI — Seven people were rescued after a seaplane went down near PortMiami on Friday afternoon.

CBS News Miami currently has Chopper 4 over the scene near the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway, where a seaplane went down in Government Cut. Chopper images show the seaplane partially submerged in the water with its propeller still spinning.

Several rescue boats are on the scene as well as there were seven passengers on the plane. Fortunately, no one was injured and were taken to a triage center for medical evaluation, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami.

All eastbound lanes are currently at a near standstill as law enforcement and rescue personnel on directing traffic coming to and from Miami Beach.

Additionally, it is unknown at this time whether this incident will impact cruise ship schedules coming in and out of the port. It is also unknown at this time how the plane will be removed from the water.

Responding law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.

A crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

