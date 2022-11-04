Watch CBS News
Local News

Republican voters build big edge in Florida ballots cast

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Only a few days left for early voting
Only a few days left for early voting 02:35

MIAMI - Republicans hold a more than 250,000-voter advantage over Democrats in ballots cast through the mail or at early voting sites in next week's elections, according to data posted online Friday by the State Division of Elections. 

The data showed that a total of 3,887,262 Floridians had voted by mail or at early voting sites, including 1,696,281 registered Republicans and 1,440,584 registered Democrats. 

Unaffiliated voters had cast 696,547 ballots, while third-party voters had cast 53,850. All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 6:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.