Republican voters build big edge in Florida ballots cast

MIAMI - Republicans hold a more than 250,000-voter advantage over Democrats in ballots cast through the mail or at early voting sites in next week's elections, according to data posted online Friday by the State Division of Elections.

The data showed that a total of 3,887,262 Floridians had voted by mail or at early voting sites, including 1,696,281 registered Republicans and 1,440,584 registered Democrats.

Unaffiliated voters had cast 696,547 ballots, while third-party voters had cast 53,850. All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.