Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime scene investigators at West Park incident

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Crime scene investigators at West Park incident
Crime scene investigators at West Park incident 00:38

MIAMI - Crime scene detectives were investigating an incident in West Park on Monday night.

CBS News Miami cameras captured heavy police presence in the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Police had placed multiple evidence markers on the ground.

We were told the victim in this case may have driven from West Park to Miramar.

Miramar police confirm they have officers in the 3300 block of Java Plum Avenue.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is the lead agency investigating this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 11:29 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.