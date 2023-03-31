Religious schools like Dade Christian upping security after school shooting

MIAMI LAKES - After the heartbreaking mass shooting that happened in a Tennessee Christian school, religious schools across the country are upping their security measures to help keep students safe.

"There is not an hour that is unmanned at the school," says Sherard Burns, Headmaster of Dade Christian & Masters Academy.

The two schools have around 570 students, and already have armed guards on campus—but this week, they added more armed guards to patrol the grounds.

"There's always a group that's going to say, 'well, guns on campus,' but we live in a different day," says Burns. "This has made us realize, you can never be too secure."

Burns says they've spent thousands of dollars on security.

"We are doing a ton of things to make sure every person that comes on to our campus is secure," he says.