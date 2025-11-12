Former Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett becomes Madrid's surprise football star ahead of historic NFL game

The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders are days away from making history in Spain's very first regular-season NFL game, but one familiar face has already become a star in the country's growing football scene.

As excitement builds in Madrid ahead of the landmark matchup, American football's rising profile in Europe is being felt just a few miles from the stadium. That's where the Madrid Bravos, the city's European League of Football team, play most of their games, led by a quarterback Dolphins fans know well: former Miami signal-caller Reid Sinnett, now the league's reigning MVP.

Former Dolphins quarterback thrives with Madrid Bravos

Sinnett, who spent time on the Dolphins' active roster and practice squad, carved out a path through the NFL, XFL, and UFL before finding the perfect fit overseas. At 28, he has become the breakout face of the expansion Bravos, guiding them to a standout 2025 season with nearly 4,000 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, and a league-leading quarterback rating. He set the ELF's single-season passing record and earned its top honor, the MVP award.

Madrid's vibrant energy was part of the appeal for Sinnett, who had long kept the idea of playing in Europe on his "bucket list." A push from a friend finally got him there.

"Griffin was one of my teammates. He's another quarterback in Tampa Bay, and he had gone to play in Versa, in Italy with his brother. He called me again, and he's like, if you don't go play in Europe, I'm going to come to your house and I'm going to punch you in the face. And I was like, Okay," Sinnett said.

Sinnett's first months in Spain were far from glamorous.

He lived in what he described as a setup "basically a college dorm room" and squeezed into a tiny car with teammates for practices that often ran from 8:30 p.m. until midnight. But those early challenges gave way to unforgettable moments.

Reid Sinnett embraces life in Europe on and off the field

"And I did have this moment, like in the middle of the third quarter as the sun was setting. It was like a beautiful cotton candy sunset, and I was kind of like, 'what am I doing out here?' You know, I'm in Spain playing football with these guys. So it was really, really cool," he said.

Playing across Europe brought even more surprises: from devouring local food to assembling "pregame fits," to cliff jumping on off days. It also meant navigating unexpected hurdles.

"We played in Innsbruck, Austria. We had a bye week the following week, I just hung out an extra day, and I took public transportation to get some along. And I found out while I was in Italy that there was going to be a train strike one of the days, so I ended up taking a cab with a bunch of strangers about two hours to try to catch my bus that I missed. So, like you just have little experiences. I think traveling by yourself and having an experience like that, you know, it makes you a little bit more resilient," Sinnett said.

Despite the occasional culture shock, Sinnett said he never felt out of place. In fact, he calls it the most fun he's ever had playing football, thanks to what happened both on and off the field.

As the Dolphins and Commanders get ready to take the global stage in Madrid, Sinnett's journey shows just how far the sport has already spread — and how one former Miami quarterback is helping lead the charge.