Miami Dolphins fans bring South Florida spirit to Madrid ahead of historic game in Spain

The Miami Dolphins are making history in Spain this week — and their passionate fans from South Florida have followed them across the Atlantic to celebrate the milestone moment.

CBS News Miami's Kim Bokamper caught up with some of those dedicated fans as they explored Madrid's bustling Puerta del Sol, soaking up Spanish culture before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

"This is the area in Madrid where all the streets converge," Bokamper said from the heart of the capital. "You've got all the history of this great city, all the hotels around here. I don't see any NFL guys yet, but in a couple days this place is going to be flooded with them."

Among the thousands of tourists wandering the plaza, Bokamper met South Floridians proudly repping the Dolphins. One fan said he came to visit his daughter studying in Spain, but made sure to plan his trip around the big game.

"Of course, I'll be here Sunday for the game," he said with a smile, adding that he was ready to see the Fins win again after a strong showing last week.

Others were taking in Madrid's sweet side before kickoff.

"We've been buying a lot of chocolate," one fan laughed. "I'm not going to the Dolphins game, but he will."

Bokamper also got a taste of local tradition at Casa Labra, a Madrid institution founded in 1860, long before Miami even existed. The historic restaurant is known for its deep-fried salted cod and for being the birthplace of Spain's Socialist Party in the late 19th century.

"What is it about this restaurant that makes it so famous?" Bokamper said. "There are two things," came the reply. "The history and the cod."

After sampling both varieties of the iconic dish, Bokamper admitted Miami's seafood might have some catching up to do.

"I'm sorry, Miami," he joked, "you may have a way to go to get to this."

With locals cheering and beer flowing, the excitement for the Dolphins' arrival is already building in Madrid.

"It's been a busy morning in Madrid," he said. "And it's telling me it's time for us to go. We'll see you when you hit Madrid."