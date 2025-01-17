Refreshed Mai-Kai maintains original Polynesian charm, with modern upgrades

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a four-year, $20 million renovation, Fort Lauderdale's beloved Polynesian landmark, Mai-Kai Restaurant, has reopened its doors. The historic 26,000-square-foot venue spread across 2.7 acres, maintains its original charm while embracing modern upgrades.

The extensive renovation required meticulous attention to detail, particularly given the building's historic status. While the interior needed to maintain its authentic appearance, the exterior received thoughtful modern additions. Even the distinctive lamps throughout the venue were carefully refurbished to preserve their vintage aesthetic while being entirely new.

Step inside the Mai-Kai, and you're instantly transported to the islands of Polynesia. The venue features nightly performances with a reinvigorated entertainment program.

"We have a whole new cast and crew, with a few returning members," explained General Manager Kern Mattey. "It's a great Polynesian show, similar to ones you've seen here in the past, but with fresh dances, fresh songs and fresh musicians."

The Mai-Kai's significance extends far beyond its role as an entertainment venue.

"It's a staple in the community," Mattey said. "We've had generations of customers that actually grew up here. People come in saying they visited with their parents as children and now want to bring their own children. It's where people celebrate birthdays and yearly anniversaries."

The venue's impressive menu is anchored by its legendary bar, featuring 50 custom-made tropical cocktails. The menu showcases Asian-Polynesian fusion cuisine, including standout dishes like:

Pork belly bao buns topped with fresh coleslaw

Pan-seared salmon with miso glaze

Wok-seared beef tenderloin with micro greens

Decadent croissant bread pudding served with peanut butter ice cream and warm chocolate sauce

The Mai-Kai offers nightly shows with seating beginning at 5:30 p.m. Located at 3599 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, this refreshed Polynesian paradise provides an immersive escape that honors its 68-year legacy while embracing the future.