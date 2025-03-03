Redland residents raise safety concerns over ATVs on public roads

Redland residents are voicing growing safety concerns over the increasing number of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) being driven on public streets, often in violation of traffic laws.

Many fear accidents or even fatalities as ATV riders weave through traffic, run red lights and drive on sidewalks and private property.

Residents fear accidents, seek more enforcement

CBS News Miami spoke with multiple residents, some of whom provided videos showing ATVs speeding past cars and maneuvering through traffic on major roads. One resident, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, said they worry the reckless behavior could lead to tragedy.

"I'm just worried that they're going to get hurt or, unfortunately, even killed," the resident said.

Speaking from a shed in their backyard, the resident urged the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office to increase enforcement. They shared a video from the past weekend showing an ATV passing them on the left, while a group of riders occupied both sides of the road.

"Bicycles have to obey traffic signs, stop signs and speed limits, so you would assume these vehicles would as well, but they're not," the resident said. "They're clearly running red lights, passing on the median and going up into other people's property to get around traffic jams."

ATVs prohibited on public roads under Florida law

According to Florida law, ATVs are not permitted on public roads or streets. Their operation is limited to unpaved roads at speeds under 35 miles per hour. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed over the phone that these restrictions apply throughout the county.

However, residents said enforcement is lacking. More than one person shared videos of ATVs riding on main roads and in neighborhoods.

"I've seen them lose control and wreck into fencing or signs, tear up some grass," the resident added.

They also noted that ATV use on paved roads has increased over the past decade.

"It's a daily occurrence, but the peaks are during the weekends and a lot at night as well," the resident said. "We call it a party. It's like boating on land. It's a huge safety issue."

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office for comment on whether they plan to increase patrols, whether they are aware of ATV activity in Redland and if complaints have been filed. As of now, we are still awaiting a response.