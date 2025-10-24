Murder suspect faces new charges after 70 pipe bombs found in Homestead home, authorities say

A South Florida man already behind bars for a double murder is now facing a new round of charges after authorities discovered more than 70 pipe bombs at his Homestead home, officials said.

Investigators said the explosives were discovered in August when Paul Koch's son found several boxes filled with pipe bombs inside their home.

The discovery prompted an immediate response from multiple agencies, including the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the bomb squad, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Homeland Security.

Already jailed for double murder

Koch, who is already in jail awaiting trial for two counts of second-degree murder, was accused of shooting two people at a Redland bar in March.

According to court records, Koch had been kicked out of the bar, went to his car, retrieved a gun and opened fire, killing both victims.

He remains in custody without bond and will not have the option to post bail due to the ongoing murder charges.

Neighbor describes erratic behavior

Neighbors in the community said the discovery of explosives came as no surprise. One resident, who did not want to be identified or appear on camera, said he returned home one night in August to find his street surrounded by bomb squad vehicles.

The neighbor shared a photo showing a box of what appeared to be pipe bombs sitting on Koch's porch before deputies arrived.

"Well, the guy is pretty crazy," the neighbor said. "He pulled a machete on the neighbor next door to him because of a palm tree and parking, and he's always had issues with everybody."

Ongoing investigation

Authorities have not released details about what Koch intended to do with the explosives or how long they had been in his home.

The investigation remains active, with federal and local agencies continuing to examine evidence collected from the property.

Koch appeared in bond court earlier Friday but was denied the opportunity to post bond because of his pending murder charges in Cutler Bay.