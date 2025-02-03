Red-hot Florida Panthers keep rolling as showdown in D.C. awaits

MIAMI - The Florida Panthers are in Washington, D.C., for Tuesday's game against the Capitals, but before hitting the ice, they spent Monday at the White House in what has become a time-honored tradition for championship teams.

The defending Stanley Cup champions are on a roll, winning six of their last eight games as they hit the road for a two-game trip before returning home Saturday night. That game will be their last before the NHL's two-week shutdown for the Four Nations Tournament, where a league-high eight Panthers players, along with several staff members, will participate. Those not traveling will get a well-earned break before the season resumes on Feb. 22.

Top teams collide in the nation's capital

Tuesday's matchup is a battle of division leaders in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers, two-time defending East champions, continue to dominate the Atlantic Division, while the Capitals have surprised many by sitting atop the Metropolitan. With strong goaltending, disciplined coaching and a gritty, Panther-like style of play, Washington also ranks second overall in the league. A heavyweight showdown awaits in D.C.

Swaggy's scoring surge

Carter Verhaeghe, known for having one of the longest lists of nicknames in sports, is living up to his primary moniker—"Swaggy." Back on the top line alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, Verhaeghe is playing his best hockey of the season. He exploded over the weekend, tallying a goal and an assist on nine shots Saturday against Chicago before netting a hat trick on just three shots Sunday against the Islanders. He finished the night with a four-point game and a six-point weekend, marking the fourth hat trick of his career and his third as a Panther.

Reinhart's consistency

While Verhaeghe is heating up, Sam Reinhart continues his steady scoring tear. With 31 goals this season, he tied Pavel Bure for fifth place in franchise history for career goals Sunday night. His elite two-way play, both with and without the puck, has been instrumental in Florida's success.

Home ice advantage

Panthers fans have been treated to dominant performances at Amerant Bank Arena. Florida has won four straight at home, outscoring opponents 17-4. Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight have recorded two wins and one shutout during the streak. Bobrovsky is set to start in Tuesday's marquee matchup in Washington.

With momentum on their side, the Panthers look to keep rolling in one of their toughest tests of the season.