Rebuilding Together Broward County helps longtime homeowner with critical home repairs at no cost

Across Broward County, aging homes and rising repair costs are putting pressure on longtime residents. For many, the challenge isn't just maintaining their property, but ensuring it remains safe and livable for years to come.

For more than three decades, Inell Thomas has called her house in Broward County home. But as the property ages, the cost of maintaining it has become harder to manage.

Thomas and her daughter, Ann Harvin, recently flipped through an old family photo album, reflecting on the 31 years they've spent there and the challenges they now face in keeping the home safe and livable.

"Concern about ticket price items, things that would come up and break down. Or just being concerned about being able to take care of them," Harvin said.

Repair technician identifies critical home safety needs

That's where Rebuilding Together Broward County steps in.

Repair technician Erika Manzanares is often the first point of contact for homeowners. As she walks through Thomas' home, she notes every necessary repair.

"Trying to find the story. What's the story behind it? How did it get to the place where it is right now, and then I relay that story back to see if there's any way we can help them," Manzanares said.

Home modifications improve accessibility and energy efficiency

At no cost to Thomas, Rebuilding Together Broward County is making several important repairs. The team is installing grab bars in the restroom to help Thomas navigate more safely and reduce her risk of falling.

The organization is also installing fans to enhance energy efficiency, replacing faucets and performing plumbing work.

"We're not just doing a quick fix that's going to last a short period of time. These are fixes and repairs, and modifications that last sometimes for generations to come. We know that housing is a social determinant of health. It doesn't just affect something in the room; it affects every aspect of your life," said Rita Killinger, director of development.

"It was a huge lifting of the weight off of us. Not even having to think about it, you know," Harvin said.

Helping seniors, veterans and people with special needs

Rebuilding Together Broward County focuses on helping seniors, veterans and individuals with special needs across the area, enabling them not just to survive but to thrive in their homes.

The organization serves more than 400 households each year.

For more information on the nonprofit's annual fundraiser, Black Dresses and Blueprints, or to attend the event or volunteer, click here.

