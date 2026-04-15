"Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein released from jail after accusations of spying on her ex-husband

"Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein walked out of jail Wednesday evening after turning herself in to face felony charges. She is accused of unlawfully recording her estranged husband, prominent plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, during their contentious divorce proceedings.

Hochstein was accompanied by her lawyer and interacted with those present as she made her first public statement since her release.

When asked by CBS News Miami how she was doing, Hochstein declined to comment on the allegations.

"I love all my fans — thanks for the support," Hochstein said as she exited.

Her attorney interrupted a question from reporters, stating, "Come on. We're not talking about recordings. We're talking about taking a shower, and getting out of here. We're starting the process, that's all it is — hopefully we resolve very soon".

When asked about her time in custody, Hochstein responded, "amazing, 5 stars".

According to court documents, Hochstein is accused of using electronics to unlawfully record her ex-husband.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jody Glidden, was also charged in connection with unlawfully recording Lenny Hochstein. Glidden was taken into custody on Sunday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The Hochsteins share two young children together. CBS News Miami reached out to Lenny Hochstein for comment on the charges, but had not heard back.