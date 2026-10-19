Former Cuban leader Raúl Castro faces new arrest warrant for Brothers to the Rescue shootdown, reports say

A new arrest warrant has been issued for former Cuban leader Raúl Castro for his alleged role in the Brothers to the Rescue shootdown, according to a report from our news partners at the Miami Herald.

He's accused of first-degree murder.

The Herald reported that a judge in Miami signed the warrant on Friday.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is expected to hold a news conference about the arrest warrant at Florida International University in Miami.

The case centers around the shootdown of two civilian rescue group airplanes in 1996.

Three U.S. citizens and a legal resident were killed.

Castro is accused of agreeing to the killing of those onboard. Court documents say that Cuban spies transmitted flight data and monitored the Naval station in Key West.

The affidavit states that that is enough probable cause to believe that a conspiracy took place in Florida.

The 95-year-old former Cuban leader is already facing a federal indictment for the same incident.