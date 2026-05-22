Raúl Castro notably absent from rally in solidarity with him in Cuba, co-defendent revealed to be in U.S. custody

Chants of "¡Viva nuestro Raúl!" rang out at a pro-government rally outside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, a sign of solidarity with the former Cuban president who was indicted for murder this week by the United States.

The 94-year-old Castro was notably not there.

"Why wasn't he at the rally?" Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat of the Miami-based Assembly for the Cuban Resistance asked. "Why hasn't he gone on national television to refute the allegations against him?"

Gutierrez-Boronat said rallies on the island are typically government-sponsored, with state employees required to attend.

The rally came one day after the Department of Homeland Security said it arrested Adys Lastres Morera, the sister of the head of a Cuban company with alleged ties to the regime.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on social media that she was "managing real estate assets and living in Florida," something that raises red flags for Gutierrez-Boronat.

"I think this should be a real concern about where the money was coming from for those real estate transactions," he said.

One of the men indicted with Castro has been in Florida custody for months

As for the other men indicted with Castro for the deadly Brothers to the Rescue shootdown in 1996, one appears to have visited the United States almost a decade ago.

Luis Raul Gonzales Pardo-Rodriguez, one of the alleged Cuban pilots, has been in custody in Jacksonville, Fla., for a charge of immigration fraud since late last year.

An indictment obtained by CBS News Miami alleges he said on an immigration form "…he had never received any weapons training or other military-type training when, in truth and in fact, and as the defendant then and there well knew, the defendant had received weapons training or other military-type training as a member of the Cuban Revolutionary Air and Air Defense Force".

It also alleges he misrepresented himself on a visa application dated back to May 2017.

That is about the time Luis Dominguez of the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba said Pardo-Rodriguez was on his radar.

"I was able to obtain the information that he had been here visiting with friends and so forth," Dominguez said.

Dominguez has for decades developed a database of Cuban figures in the U.S. with suspected ties to the Cuban regime and said he gave information to investigators looking into Cuba's shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue planes, which killed four Florida volunteers.