Rare blue lobster caught in Marblehead, a 'one in two million' find

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A rare periwinkle blue lobster was caught Thursday morning in Marblehead. 

A wife-and-husband lobster boat crew made the find while preparing for Hurricane Lee. Anne and David Rodgers were moving their traps, when Anne spotted it among their catch they told the Marblehead Current.

The rare vibrant blue lobster among the couple's catch. Marblehead Current

The lobster with a periwinkle blue shell is a rare find, about one-in-two million. The bright coloring is due to a genetic mutation. 

Anne Rodgers holds the rare blue lobster. Marblehead Current

The couple ultimately decided to put the lobster back in the ocean because they worried about bad luck with the incoming storm. 

September 15, 2023

