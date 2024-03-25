Muslim communities throughout South Florida hold open houses during Ramadan

MIAMI — Ramadan is the ninth (of twelve) month of the lunar Islamic calendar. During this month, fasting (from sunrise to sunset), reflection, prayer, acts of charity, and more are observed.

According to Islamic tradition, the fast commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. As such, Muslims read a part of the Quran each day during the fast until it is complete. The observance of the month is considered one of the five pillars of Islam.

The Arabic word for fasting means to refrain -- not only from food and drink, but also unhelpful actions, thoughts and words.

Each sunset during Ramadan, Muslims gather to pray and break the fast for that day among community, family and friends; and to welcome those in need.

Islamic Center Date/Time Contact Person Address Masjid Jamaat Al-Mumineen March 26, 6:30 p.m. Sofiya: 954-600-6848 3222 Holiday Springs Blvd., Margate, FL 33063 Islamic Canter of Boca Raton March 27, 6:30 p.m. Bassem: 561-239-1849 3480 NW 5th Ave., Boca Raton, FL 33431 Islamic Center of Boca Raton April 4, 6:30 p.m. Bassem: 561-239-1849 3480 NW 5th Ave., Boca Raton, FL 33431 Source: South Florida Muslim Federation

The end of Ramadan is marked by the Islamic holy day of Eid Al-Fitr, sometimes just called Eid.

Eid begins on the first day of the Islamic lunar month of Shawwal and the celebration often lasts three days.

According to custom, observant Muslims rise before dawn and begin the day with a special prayer called the Salatul Fajr. After that, they brush their teeth, shower, and put on their best clothes and perfume or cologne.

It's traditional to greet passersby by saying "Eid Mubarak" ("Blessed Eid") or "Eid Sain" ("Happy Eid"). As with Ramadan, acts of charity are encouraged during Eid, as is the recitation of special prayers at a mosque.