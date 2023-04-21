Dearborn Mayor makes history by marking Eid as paid holiday, recaps memorable month of Ramadan

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As Thursday marked the last day of Ramadan for Muslims around the world, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud is beginning a new tradition in the City of Dearborn, and it's a tradition that makes history.

"We gave our employees Eid Al-Fitr off, which is at the end of Ramadan, as well as Eid Al-Adha which is the Eid following the holy pilgrimage, both as paid holidays," Hammoud says.

Eid Al-Fitr, which takes place on Friday, follows the final day of fasting and celebrates the end of Ramadan.

When asked if he knew just how big a deal closing city hall on Eid would become, Hammoud says he did not know just how historic that move would become when negotiating it into the current collective bargaining agreement.

"We didn't do it to be the first, we just did it to accommodate to our employees and be smart with our residents. That's why we did it. It's just to be inclusive in our approach and we think it's also an additive benefit for another reason why you might want to work at the City of Dearborn," Hammoud says.

Not only will Dearborn City Hall be the first to close their doors to commemorate the holiday, but Hammoud says the city will be hosting its first-ever Eid Breakfast on Saturday.

"We already sold out with over 800-plus reservations. Its open to everyone in the community, both Muslims and non-Muslims are welcome to join," Hammoud says.

Hammoud is also responsible for launching the first-ever weekly Ramadan Nights event in Dearborn this year in effort for families and friends to embrace the month of Ramadan with their fellow Muslim neighbors.

"It's a time to come together as community," Hammoud says. "We negotiated these in the collectively bargained agreements with our unions. Just knowing that many of our employees will not be present, I will not be present, a lot of our residents will not be coming to the offices. And we saw it's time that we start recognizing other faith traditions."