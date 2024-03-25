Halal restaurants and groceries in South Florida

MIAMI — In South Florida for Ramadan and looking for places to dine out? Or are you cooking at home, hosting a gathering and need a great grocer or halal butcher. South Florida does not disappoint when it comes to the number and variety of halal offerings. You just have to know where to look.

Here's a partial list of halal restaurants and grocers in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade.

Most area masjids/mosques are serving community dinners every day at sundown during Ramadan.

Halal is an Arabic word that simply means lawful or permitted, but generally refers to what's allowed under Islamic law.

When it comes to food and drink, halal is similar to the concept of kosher in Judaism.

Chopsticks 501 North Olive Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401 (561) 659-3335 http://chopstickswestpalmbeach.com/ Kings Original – Home of The Spicy Fried Chicken 7744 W Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33319 (954) 900-3673 https://kings-original.com/ Deniz Halal Meat & Grocery 958 NE 62nd St, Oakland Park, FL 33334 (954) 766-4520 SFL Mishawi Grill 6400 W. Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319 (954) 530-8421 Nirala Sweets Restuarant 8913 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351 (954) 578-9060 Pita Shop 3448 Red Road, Miramar, FL 33025 (954) 391-7821 http://pitashopofmiramar.com/ Hooks Fish & Chicken 244 W. Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 (954) 426-1093 www.hooksfishandchicken.com Halal Food Delivery & Catering For Individuals (Indian & Arab Food) 23008 Atlantic Cir, Boca Raton, FL 33428 (561) 334-6548 The Halal Guys Pembroke Pines 10430 Pines Blvd Suite # C101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 (954) 998-1049 https://sufratgrill.com/ Mr. Shrimp Cajun Kitchen 11009 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 (954) 367-5515 www.Mrshrimp.co Al Natour Middle Eastern Restaurant 1787 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33322 (954) 514-7277 https://www.alnatourrestaurant.com Baladna 4620 N University Dr., Lauderhill, FL 33351 (954) 990-5649 Halal Meat Market 8330 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351 (954) 742-5757 Juicy Gyros 6944, Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141 (305) 397-8200 http://www.JuicyGyros.com/ Shaddai Fine Lebanese 9519, South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33156 (786) 401-7714 https://www.facebook.com/shaddaimiami/ Hannah's Kitchen 4822 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431 (561) 672-7015 http://ww1.hannahskitchenboca.com/ The Halal Guys Davie 2268 South University Drive, Davie, FL (954) 947-1817 Awash 19934 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 (305) 770-5100 https://www.awashmiami.com/ AlSalam Mediterranean Restaurant and Market 1834 N University Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322 (954) 916-5193 http://alsalam-restaurant.com Green House Bazaar 5100 10th Avenue North, Lake Worth, FL 33463 (561) 432-5100 http://www.greenhousebazaar.com/ Deniz Halal Meat & Grocery 958 NE 62nd St, Oakland Park, FL 33334 (954) 766-4520 Rotana Hookah Cafe 5436, North University Drive, Lauderhill, FL, 33351 (954) 380-9999 https://www.facebook.com/RotanaCafeLounge Tarka Karahi & Kabab 7881, West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL, 33065 (954) 603-6996 Sahara Food Market 3570 FL-7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309 (954) 731-3033 Mohamed's Halaal Supermarket 3810 South State Road 7, Miramar, FL 33023 (954) 963-9154 Community Food Store 401 NW 27th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 (954) 972-9574 Tandoor Desi Cuisine & Pizza 8440 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351 (954) 746-6000 Sunshine IndoPak Grocery 1809 NE 164th St, N. Miami Beach, FL 33162 (305) 948-9856 Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant and Supermarket 20 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162 (786) 916-5100 https://www.aladdinmediterraneanrestaurant

Source: South Florida Muslim Federation