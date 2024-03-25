Halal restaurants and groceries in South Florida
MIAMI — In South Florida for Ramadan and looking for places to dine out? Or are you cooking at home, hosting a gathering and need a great grocer or halal butcher. South Florida does not disappoint when it comes to the number and variety of halal offerings. You just have to know where to look.
Here's a partial list of halal restaurants and grocers in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade.
Most area masjids/mosques are serving community dinners every day at sundown during Ramadan.
Halal is an Arabic word that simply means lawful or permitted, but generally refers to what's allowed under Islamic law.
When it comes to food and drink, halal is similar to the concept of kosher in Judaism.
Chopsticks
501 North Olive Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 659-3335
Kings Original – Home of The Spicy Fried Chicken
7744 W Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33319
(954) 900-3673
Deniz Halal Meat & Grocery
958 NE 62nd St, Oakland Park, FL 33334
(954) 766-4520
SFL Mishawi Grill
6400 W. Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319
(954) 530-8421
Nirala Sweets Restuarant
8913 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 578-9060
Pita Shop
3448 Red Road, Miramar, FL 33025
(954) 391-7821
Hooks Fish & Chicken
244 W. Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
(954) 426-1093
Halal Food Delivery & Catering For Individuals (Indian & Arab Food)
23008 Atlantic Cir, Boca Raton, FL 33428
(561) 334-6548
The Halal Guys Pembroke Pines
10430 Pines Blvd Suite # C101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
(954) 998-1049
Mr. Shrimp Cajun Kitchen
11009 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
(954) 367-5515
Al Natour Middle Eastern Restaurant
1787 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33322
(954) 514-7277
https://www.alnatourrestaurant.com
Baladna
4620 N University Dr., Lauderhill, FL 33351
(954) 990-5649
Halal Meat Market
8330 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 742-5757
Juicy Gyros
6944, Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 397-8200
Shaddai Fine Lebanese
9519, South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33156
(786) 401-7714
Hannah's Kitchen
4822 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-7015
http://ww1.hannahskitchenboca.com/
The Halal Guys Davie
2268 South University Drive, Davie, FL
(954) 947-1817
Awash
19934 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
(305) 770-5100
AlSalam Mediterranean Restaurant and Market
1834 N University Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322
(954) 916-5193
Green House Bazaar
5100 10th Avenue North, Lake Worth, FL 33463
(561) 432-5100
http://www.greenhousebazaar.com/
Rotana Hookah Cafe
5436, North University Drive, Lauderhill, FL, 33351
(954) 380-9999
https://www.facebook.com/RotanaCafeLounge
Tarka Karahi & Kabab
7881, West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL, 33065
(954) 603-6996
Sahara Food Market
3570 FL-7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309
(954) 731-3033
Mohamed's Halaal Supermarket
3810 South State Road 7, Miramar, FL 33023
(954) 963-9154
Community Food Store
401 NW 27th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
(954) 972-9574
Tandoor Desi Cuisine & Pizza
8440 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 746-6000
Sunshine IndoPak Grocery
1809 NE 164th St, N. Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 948-9856
Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant and Supermarket
20 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162
(786) 916-5100
Source: South Florida Muslim Federation