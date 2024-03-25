Watch CBS News
Halal restaurants and groceries in South Florida

By Nadirah Sabir

CBS Miami

MIAMI — In South Florida for Ramadan and looking for places to dine out? Or are you cooking at home, hosting a gathering and need a great grocer or halal butcher. South Florida does not disappoint when it comes to the number and variety of halal offerings. You just have to know where to look. 

Here's a partial list of halal restaurants and grocers in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade. 

Most area masjids/mosques are serving community dinners every day at sundown during Ramadan.

Halal is an Arabic word that simply means lawful or permitted, but generally refers to what's allowed under Islamic law. 

When it comes to food and drink, halal is similar to the concept of kosher in Judaism.

Chopsticks

501 North Olive Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

(561) 659-3335

http://chopstickswestpalmbeach.com/

Kings Original – Home of The Spicy Fried Chicken

7744 W Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33319

(954) 900-3673

https://kings-original.com/

Deniz Halal Meat & Grocery

958 NE 62nd St, Oakland Park, FL 33334

(954) 766-4520

SFL Mishawi Grill

6400 W. Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319

(954) 530-8421

 

Nirala Sweets Restuarant

8913 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 578-9060

 

Pita Shop

3448 Red Road, Miramar, FL 33025

(954) 391-7821

http://pitashopofmiramar.com/

 

Hooks Fish & Chicken

244 W. Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

(954) 426-1093

www.hooksfishandchicken.com

 

Halal Food Delivery & Catering For Individuals (Indian & Arab Food)

23008 Atlantic Cir, Boca Raton, FL 33428

(561) 334-6548

The Halal Guys Pembroke Pines

10430 Pines Blvd Suite # C101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

(954) 998-1049

https://sufratgrill.com/

 

Mr. Shrimp Cajun Kitchen

11009 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

(954) 367-5515

www.Mrshrimp.co

 

Al Natour Middle Eastern Restaurant

1787 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33322

(954) 514-7277

https://www.alnatourrestaurant.com

 

Baladna

4620 N University Dr., Lauderhill, FL 33351

(954) 990-5649

 

Halal Meat Market

8330 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 742-5757

Juicy Gyros

6944, Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 397-8200

http://www.JuicyGyros.com/

 

Shaddai Fine Lebanese

9519, South Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33156

(786) 401-7714

https://www.facebook.com/shaddaimiami/

Hannah's Kitchen

4822 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431

(561) 672-7015

http://ww1.hannahskitchenboca.com/

 

The Halal Guys Davie

2268 South University Drive, Davie, FL

(954) 947-1817

 

Awash

19934 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33169

(305) 770-5100

https://www.awashmiami.com/

 

AlSalam Mediterranean Restaurant and Market

1834 N University Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322

(954) 916-5193

http://alsalam-restaurant.com

 

Green House Bazaar

5100 10th Avenue North, Lake Worth, FL 33463

(561) 432-5100

http://www.greenhousebazaar.com/

 

Rotana Hookah Cafe

5436, North University Drive, Lauderhill, FL, 33351

(954) 380-9999

https://www.facebook.com/RotanaCafeLounge

 

Tarka Karahi & Kabab

7881, West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL, 33065

(954) 603-6996

 

Sahara Food Market

3570 FL-7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309

(954) 731-3033

 

Mohamed's Halaal Supermarket

3810 South State Road 7, Miramar, FL 33023

(954) 963-9154

 

Community Food Store

401 NW 27th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

(954) 972-9574

 

Tandoor Desi Cuisine & Pizza

8440 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 746-6000

 

Sunshine IndoPak Grocery                         

1809 NE 164th St, N. Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 948-9856

Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant and Supermarket                                             

20 NE 167th St, Miami, FL 33162               

(786) 916-5100                             

 https://www.aladdinmediterraneanrestaurant 

 

 Source: South Florida Muslim Federation

First published on March 25, 2024 / 2:42 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

