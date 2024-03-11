Chicago Muslims line up to receive food boxes as fasting begins for Ramadan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Muslims marked the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan Monday, gathering in prayer at sundown before breaking their fast.

Earlier Monday, hundreds of people lined up to receive boxes of food – blessings from Allah – in the West Ridge community as part of the holy celebration. It was a beacon of light and hope a day after the first crescent moon was spotted to begin Ramadan.

"When I arrived here, it was like a little before 10. The line was all the way stretching across the block," said Asma Jarad of the Islamic Circle North America Relief Chicago, "and I was like, wow, how are we going to serve all of these people - and under three hours?"

The mission of the ICNA Relief Chicago, headquartered at 2811 W. Devon Ave., is to make an everlasting impact on those they serve.

Ahmad Shoaib helps with that effort.

"Today, Alhumduallah, we are planning to serve 350 families with special Ramadan food boxes," Shoaib said.

From sunup to sundown, Muslims celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan will fast for the next 30 days.

"The whole purpose of this is to help them with extra food, so they can have some food on the table when they are ready for Iftar and breaking their

All of those who lined up Monday received boxes packed with everything they would need for Ramadan. The items included tea, wheat flour, and the biggest prize of them all - dates.

Jarad said the deed is possible thanks to donors and volunteers who keep the line in month.

"So it gives us great joy to be able to do this - and especially in the month of Ramadan, where we're increasing our good deeds," said Jarad. "We're trying to self-improve, and at the same time to improve the community, and make a lasting impact with the community and with our neighbors right here."

A day when no one leaves emptyhanded is a win for Shoaib – until the sighting of the next crescent moon marks the end of Ramadan.

"Just makes me happy, and then that's my motivation," he said. "When I see smiles on their face. it keeps me motivated to do more."