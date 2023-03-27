S. Florida Muslims Celebrate The Start Of Ramadan

MIAMI - The holy month of Ramadan is underway and once again Muslims across South Florida invite the public to join them at the mosque open houses.

Ramadan is one of five pillars of Islam and requires people who practice the Muslim faith to abstain from food and drink during the daylight hours, but break from their fast at sundown and offering special prayers.

But the month of prayer and fasting is also a month of feasting.

Friends and family will gather daily at sunset to break the daily fast.

"Happy Ramadan" is a common greeting to give to those practicing the Islamic faith.

The public is invited to nights of prayer and interaction with the community.

On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a Ramadan open house at:

The Islamic School of Miami

11699 SW 147th Avenue

Miami

Islamic Center of Greater Miami

4305 NW 183rd Street

Miami Gardens

Kindly RSVP with Mr. Anjum at (786) 512-3150

On Thursday and Saturday there will be an open house at:

Islamic Jaffaria Association

10554 NW 132nd Street

Hialeah

RSVP with Mr. Rizvi at (305) 607-1768

On Thursday, April 6th, there will be an open house at:

Islamic Foundation of South Florida

5455 NW 108th Avenue

Sunrise

RSVP with Mr. Wahid at (954) 605-2942