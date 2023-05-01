Watch CBS News
Dozens rally for immigrant worker representation in Homestead

MIAMI - Dozens gathered outside Homestead City Hall Monday to rally for representation for immigrant workers in South Florida.

Immigrant workers and families across South Florida hosted the rally to launch a new, independent political organization.

It's called "We count! People in action."

Organizers say the goal is to, "Build the electoral power of a growing Latino electorate in south Miami-Dade" by engaging and mobilizing thousands of eligible voters.  

