Dozens rally for immigrant worker representation in Homestead
MIAMI - Dozens gathered outside Homestead City Hall Monday to rally for representation for immigrant workers in South Florida.
Immigrant workers and families across South Florida hosted the rally to launch a new, independent political organization.
It's called "We count! People in action."
Organizers say the goal is to, "Build the electoral power of a growing Latino electorate in south Miami-Dade" by engaging and mobilizing thousands of eligible voters.
