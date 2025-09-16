Rain chances on the way to South Florida after a dry, warm Tuesday

Tuesday morning in South Florida started mainly dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by the afternoon and scattered storms will develop later. Today is a transitional day as the deepest tropical moisture remains to the south, but that moisture will lift northward over the next few days.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is very high. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

The chance of rain increases midweek, along with the potential for flooding. More widespread storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. The Weather Prediction Center put Broward and Miami-Dade counties under a level 1 risk of flash flooding on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

With more wet weather and clouds around, it will not be as hot. Highs will be near the mid-80s.

Lingering moisture will keep the chance of rain high on Friday with storms around, but the chance of rain decreases this weekend.

We'll be hotter this weekend with highs around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday and the potential for spotty storms.